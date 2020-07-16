33-year-old tech CEO found dismembered in New York apartment

A 33-year-old tech CEO was found dismembered in a luxury New York apartment.

According to CNN, the man was identified as a tech entrepreneur Fahim Saleh, a venture capitalist and CEO of Gokada, Nigeria's motorcycle ride-hail company. He was found dead on Tuesday in an apartment in Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Saleh was last seen in surveillance footage on Monday evening, getting into the elevator in his apartment building.

A man dressed in all black is seen in the video entering the elevator with him. The elevator in Saleh's building goes straight into the apartment units there.

This black clad man is said to be Saleh's assistant.

When the CEO's sister went to check in on him, she discovered his torso in an area next to the living room. Other parts of his body were stuffed into individual bags in the apartment.

Police haven't yet determined a motive behind the attack.

Saleh had founded PrankDial.com, a website for prerecorded prank phone calls that, he wrote in 2018, had generated over $10 million since its start. He continued to found and sell sites throughout his teens and his time at Bentley University.

Most recently, he founded the venture capital firm Adventure Capital, which invested in ride-sharing start-ups in countries like Bangladesh and Colombia.