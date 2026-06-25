Venezuela has declared a state of emergency after powerful twin earthquakes shook the country. At least 20 aftershocks also hit the country in the next hours of the quake. The country's interim president Delcy Rodriguez announced that earthquake killed at least 32 people and injured more than 700, with La Guaira being the “hardest-hit region.” These two quakes are among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, with the initial estimates from United States Geological Survey (USGS) suggesting that there could be “high casualties and extensive damage.” The classes in schools and colleges have been cancelled for several days.



Scary visuals emerged from the locations hit by the earthquake. A video showed a building collapsing like a pack of cards, while another captured the panic in the stadium during a baseball game in Caracas. "The stairs came away, the whole wall cracked. Things fell from the ceiling. It was horrible," 54-year-old bank employee Odalis Escalona in Caracas said. The strongest tremors in earthquake-prone Venezuela's recent history occurred in 1997, killing 73 people, and in Caracas in 1967, when 236 people died.

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Indian PM assures support

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the devastation caused by the series of earthquakes and assured India’s support during the crisis.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela. On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance.”

US offers help