30 years after the world started using it, Japan approves its first ever abortion pill

Japan on Friday approved an abortion pill — its first ever. The pill comes amid calls for progress in women's reproductive rights and gender equality and would serve as an alternative to surgery. The decision is still pending the final approval of the nation's health minister. As per Japan's health ministry, to reach this decision, a secondary panel conducted a review of 12,000 public comments collected online.

The pill called Mefeego pill pack by British drug manufacturer Linepharma as per Japan Times was submitted for approval more than one year back, in December 2021.



Abortion pills have been around for a while. In many parts of the world, they've been in use for almost three decades or 30 years. While around 80 nations have abortion pills available, Japan, a highly traditional nation, has long been criticised for lagging behind in this aspect.

Kumi Tsukahara, director of the Reproductive Health Rights Literacy Institute, said that the decision was a positive step towards putting a spotlight on issues like limited access to safe abortion. However, she warned that the drug could be inaccessible to some.

She suggested that the government should come up with a system to train medical practitioners on how to communicate about abortion without any stigma and help them assess the risks.

"It’s important that they help patients understand what is safe and what is not, enabling them to make their own decision," said Tsukahara.

The pill pack is to be administered at medical institutions. It consists of two oral drugs, two types of drugs, mifepristone and misoprostol and is to be taken within the first nine weeks of pregnancy. The government is yet to create guidelines for physicians and offer the public information on the drug.

Earlier, in January, an initial advisory panel at the health ministry had approved the production and sale of the abortion pill pack.

In Japan, abortion requires spousal consent under the Maternal Health Act; this can limit access to the procedure. This law will also apply to abortion pills, according to the country's health ministry.

Currently, for abortion, Japan allows surgical procedures in the early stages of pregnancy. These, as per Japan Times, cost around cost ¥100,000 to ¥200,000 (around $730 to $1,500).

Mefeego, the abortion pill will not be covered under Japan's national health insurance, and as per estimates may cost more, which as per Tsukuhara is behind its accessibility for all. Despite this, she said the approval can be seen as a first step.

