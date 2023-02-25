30 graves from pre-Inca age found in Peru, to reveal more about Chancay culture

The Peruvian archaeologists on Friday discovered 30 graves from the pre-Inca era north of Lima. According to a report in Reuters, the burial bundles belonging to the Chantay culture were found in a cemetery at Macaton mountain in the north-central Huaral valley.

Pieter Van Dalen, an archaeologist at the University of San Marcos who led the research, said, “They’re graves belonging to people from different social status.”

“In the last days, we’ve discovered around 30 bundles from the Chancay culture in the cemetery placed at Macaton mountain, in Huaral valley, on the north-central Peruvian coast, to the north of Lima city. They’re graves belonging to people from different social statuses. There’re graves more profound, until 5 metres deep (16.4 ft) and well crafted, that belong to the Chancay culture’s elite.”

“The graves we’re finding in these excavations belong to the year 1,000 up to 1,440 AD. We’re discovering these graves are very important because they allow us to know more about his culture that has been investigated just a little. In the last 10 years, we’ve discovered more than 2,000 tombs in different cemeteries of the Chancay culture.”

The burial bundles date back between the years 1,000 to 1,440 AD, Van Dalen said, and include human remains and vessels that were also part of the burial rituals.

The Chancay were a pre-Columbian archaeological civilisation that developed between valleys on the central coast of Peru from about CE 1000 to 1470.

Last year in June, scientists had unearthed an Inca-era tomb in Lima, a burial dug up under a working-class home and believed to hold noble remains wrapped in cloth alongside ceramics and fine ornaments.

The excavations of the site began in May after building plans for the property by the owner triggered a required archeological survey.

The district of Lima is known for hundreds of past archaeological finds from cultures that developed before and after the Inca civilisation.

(With inputs from agencies)

