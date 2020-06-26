29 US states experience new COVID-19 surge; Texas to 'pause' further reopening

America's Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that twenty-nine states are now experiencing new coronavirus surge with more than 37,667 new cases and 367 deaths recorded in the country on Thursday.

Watch:

Amid the surge in virus cases, Texas decided to "pause" further reopening amid rising cases of COVID-19.

"The State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

Texas had recorded 5,596 new coronavirus cases on Thursday with 47 deaths in the state in the last 24 hours.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is to go backwards and close down businesses. This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread," Abbott said.

As the virus continues to spread, the CDC said that 2.4 million recorded infected cases in the US may be just tenth of the total number of people with the virus.

CDC director Robert Redfield said that, "looks like it's somewhere between five and eight per cent of the American public that has antibodies".

The United States is the hardest hit due to the virus with over 2.4 million confirmed cases and more than 124,400 deaths.

Meanwhile, reports said Houston’s coronavirus outbreak has become serious with authorities fearing the July 4 Independence Day holidays may make matters worse.