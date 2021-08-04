26-year-old woman dies after a rare attack by black bear in Canada 

In a rare attack by one of the world’s fiercest predators, a 26-year-old woman recently was mauled to death while planting trees after a logging operation by an adult black bear in remote Alberta Forest, Canada, a report by the Guardian said.

According to police, the woman used to work as a helicopter engineer in Alberta. The Alberta Forest lies in the north-west region of the province.

Before calling for help, a co-worker, who witnessed the attack, helped to scare off the bear.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl Troy Savinkoff said, “She was evacuated by her co-worker on a helicopter and brought back to the Swan Hills airport where they met up with an ambulance, emergency crews, and she was subsequently declared deceased at the airport.”

The family of the victim has asked that she should not be identified.

Several private companies hire tree planters to re-forest swaths of the taiga after logging operations are carried out in remote and rugged terrain areas.

While working in these areas, tree planters often come across wild animals, including wolves, cougars and bears.

Only five other fatal black bear attacks have occurred in Alberta since 1958.

