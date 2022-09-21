230 pilots whales stranded in the same spot where 350 died two years ago

A day after 14 dead sperm whales were found on a beach of King Island in Australia, around 230 long-finned pilot whales have been found stranded at Macquarie Harbour near Strahan on Tasmania's west coast. This is the region where a similar incident took place two years ago.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the whales were stuck near the harbour entrance, more popularly known as Hells gates. "A pod of approximately 230 whales has stranded near Macquarie Harbour. It appears about half of the animals are alive." the department said in a statement.

It further said that Environment Tasmania Marine Conservation Program (MCP) was working on assembling the whale rescue gear and heading to the location which is far from the mainland.

Remarking that whales are a protected species, the department added that 'even once deceased, it is an offence to interfere with a carcass'.

An unfortunate coincidence

It is pertinent to note that two years ago on September 21, the same date as today, one of Australia's worst mass whale stranding incidents was recorded. At the time, over 470 pilot whales were stranded in the region.

An elaborate rescue operation was launched at the time as well. And while 111 whales were saved, 350 lost their lives, leaving the humongous task of disposing of their carcasses.

A beluga whale died in France

As reported by WION, in August, a beluga whale strayed into the polluted Seine river in France, away from its natural habitat of the frigid cold waters of the Arctic.

The protected species animal was stuck in the river which flows through Paris to the channel. Despite the authorities attempting to guide the whale, it wasn't able to find its way

Eventually, the white mammal died after a week, having starved and become excessively thin.

