22-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run for refusing to ride in jilted co-worker’s car

A 22-year-old woman in New York was killed in a hit-and-run by her co-worker, who had a crush on her.

The incident happened on Thursday night when the duo went for drinks ,and when she refused to ride with him after the party, the man killed her.

Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office said that the young woman, Madison Faltisco, had been drinking in the bar with the suspect. Later that night, around 10.30 pm, she refused to get into his car since he was inebriated.

After she decided to walk to her house, which was nearby, along Route 57 in Clay around 11 pm, Joshua Schiano, 23, came from behind her and ran over her with his blue Hyundai Elantra.

Within two minutes of hitting her, Schiano crashed his car into a store sign and items outside a Salvation Army thrift store, according to local news channel CNYCentral.

The crashing led to Schiano’s car being burst into flames, following which he was taken to the hospital in police custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Schiano did not sustain injuries, Syracuse.com reported.

Onondaga County sheriff’s spokesperson Tom Newton said Schiano never confessed to having hit someone while driving Thursday night, so they didn’t look for Faltisco. Body discovered a day after Her body was discovered the following day around 5 am on Friday when someone called 911 to report they found an unconscious woman on the side of the road. She was declared dead at the scene.

Both victim and accused were working at Smokey Bones, a nearby bar and restaurant.

One of Faltisco’s friends and co-workers, Halana Sieber, said that she received three phone calls from Faltisco just before the hit-and-run but didn’t answer them.

Sieber further revealed that she was also invited to join them at the bar that night, but did not go. Instead, she offered to give them a ride later, but Faltisco declined.

Reminiscing about her, Sieber described Faltisco as a “girl's girl”. Her other friends said that she had the “biggest heart” and that “she'd do anything for anyone”.

The tragic incident shook the neighbourhood which laid candles and flowers near the sight of her death along Route 57 in Clay. Heart-shaped balloons reading, “We love you always Maddy” have been tied to the posts.

The girl’s family has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for her funeral, New York Post reported,

The page states, “Her bright light was extinguished in seconds”.

