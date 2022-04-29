22-year-old American killed while fighting in Ukraine

Willy Joseph Cancel, an American citizen and former Marine, died in Ukraine while fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers, according to his family. It's the first time a US citizen has been killed in Ukraine.

Rebecca Cabrera, Cancel's mother, told CNN The 22-year-old was slain in Ukraine on Monday.

She told the news source that her son was working for a private military contracting company and had arrived in Ukraine in mid-March, according to the source.

Cancel worked as a full-time prison officer in Tennessee before moving to Ukraine. He was born in New York's Orange County.

Cancel is survived by his wife and a 7-month-old baby.

Cancel's mother claims that her son's body has yet to be found.

The State Department said that it was aware of Cancel's death but declined to speak further.

Cancel travelled to Poland on March 12 and entered Ukraine between March 12 and 13, according to Cabrera.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE