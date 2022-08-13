21,000 fish killed due to ‘catastrophic failure’ at California university

As many as 21,000 fish, some of which are endangered, were killed due to “catastrophic failure” at a university research facility in California.

The Center for Aquatic Biology and Aquaculture, Davis, reported a loss of 21,000 fish this week. Officials believe that chlorine exposure, to which fish are sensitive, might have caused the death. However, it has not been revealed what kind of fish were killed.

The staff found the fish dead on Tuesday morning.

“It’s very distressing for all the staff. They had raised some of the fish on site from the time they were eggs,” Andy Fell, a university spokesperson, told The Guardian.

In a statement, the university said it is investigating what exactly killed the fish.

“We share the grief of the faculty, staff and students who worked to care for, study and conserve these animals,” the university said

“The people who conduct and support the research at this facility are conservationists, ecologists and veterinarians whose life work is devoted to understanding and supporting these species. We recognise that this loss is particularly devastating to our community,” it added.

The university said that it is launching an independent probe and will evaluate potential risks at other university facilities.

“We know that many researchers, regulatory agencies, Native American tribes and other partners trust us to care for their aquatic species. We will work hard to earn that trust by conducting a thorough review of our facilities, holding ourselves accountable for what happened, and taking steps to prevent it from happening ever again,” the statement reads.

The centre was studying bioenergetics — how cells transform energy — and environmental stressors on fish species including green and white sturgeon and endangered chinook salmon, both of which face challenges in the wild in California.

