/2028 Presidential election candidates: Republican and Democrat hopefuls eyeing the White House

If talking of the 2028 presidential election seems too early, it’s not. Democrats are plotting how to win the next presidential election, as are Republicans. The reality is that Democrats will have to exceed themselves in their opposition to President Donald Trump, while Republicans have to navigate a party that Trump has rebuilt around his own persona and political instincts.

The Republican list will grow, but early signs point to JD Vance, Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis, and Glenn Youngkin as the leading candidates in the post-Trump era, and the race is already taking shape, less than six months into the second term of Trump, who is constitutionally barred from running again.

There are a number of GOP hopefuls, including Trump-aligned Cabinet members, high-profile senators, and governors.

Is JD Vance the frontrunner?

Vice President JD Vance is viewed as Trump’s political heir, as he is already a key member of the administration and enters the field in a controlling position. Moreover, Republican voters see him closely aligned with Trump’s agenda.

Marco Rubio re-emerging as contender

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is re-emerging as a contender and is seen as a loyal team player. His run in 2016 gives him recognition and a support base in early states.

Other Republicans in reckoning

Sen. Ted Cruz, who won Iowa in 2016 and finished second to Trump then, remains politically active and maintains a high profile, maybefor another run. Cruz would bring experience, conservative credentials, and a national network to the race.

Among Republican governors, Glenn Youngkin (Virginia), whose term is ending soon, will soon be a free agent. His 2021 win in a blue-leaning state makes him a compelling option.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas), Trump’s former press secretary and now governor, remains a prominent voice in GOP politics and her ties to Trump’s base make her a contender.

Brian Kemp (Georgia) has remained a strong conservative leader and now chairs the Republican Governors Association, which gives him donor access and national exposure.

Ron DeSantis (Florida) appears to have mended fences with Trump, and his focus on hardline immigration policies makes him a likely candidate.

Greg Abbott (Texas) is another governor closely aligned with Trump’s immigration agenda and may leverage Texas’ electoral heft to stake a claim.

Several sitting Republican senators are also being watched, including Tim Scott (South Carolina), who now has strong ties with Trump, though his ability to campaign for himself is in doubt.

Rand Paul (Kentucky) and Rick Scott (Florida) have also been active in early primary states and continue to promote fiscally conservative policies.

Josh Hawley (Missouri) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas) are also on watch lists for their conservative positions and willingness to engage in national debates.

Democrats initiate shadow 2028 primary

Kamala Harris is keeping her cards close to her chest, as she evaded a direct answer to the question on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ a few days ago. But if she enters the fray for a third try, it will certainly stir the 2028 pot. She enjoys high popularity and has a broader donor network with established relationships.

Several 2028 hopefuls have started making strategic moves to keep their name in the mix and have either already visited or have plans to make stops in the early primary states.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, 60, caught attention for delivering a searing speech in New Hampshire.

Ruben Gallego, 45, of Arizona, whose name has popped up on the list, is scheduled to attend two events in the Granite State, fuelling speculation of being a possible contender.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, 57, also trekked through rural South Carolina in July, followed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, 47, who talked of flipping red states.

Rep. Ro Khanna, 48, D-Calif., was also on a four-day tour featuring town halls and visits to Black churches.

Former US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, 43, made a trip to Iowa in May to attend a veterans-focused forum focused on existential questions facing Democrats and the country. Buttigieg has been raising his national brand through a podcast tour.