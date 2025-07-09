2025 Full Moon calendar: Dates, names, phases, best time to watch each one and more

The phenomenon of the Full Moon occurs when the Earth lies precisely in line in between the sun and the moon. In 2025, moon lovers can expect 12 mesmerising full moons, each with its traditional name and significance. Here is a comprehensive guide to the 2025 full moon calendar, including names, phases, peak times, and tips on how to make the most of every lunar moment.

What is a Full Moon?

A Full Moon is the time of the moon and the Earth's rotational period when both of them align in a straight line with the sun. This alignment ensures that the entire side of the Moon that faces us gleams under the sunlight. The next full moon in India is on July 10.

What are the Types of Full Moons?

There are different types of Full Moons. Here are some well-known Full Moon types

Super Moon: When a Full Moon collides with the moon's closest point to the Earth, it's called a Super Moon.

Blue Moon: The second Full Moon in a calendar month.

Blood Moon: A Reddish Full Moon seen during a lunar eclipse.

Micro Moon: A Full Moon is at its farthest point from the Earth.

Harvest Moon: The Full Moon closest to the Autumn Equinox.

Upcoming Full Moon dates & names for 2025

|Jul 10| Buck Moon |18:38| Jul 11, 12:08 AM

|Aug 9| Sturgeon Moon |08:56| Aug 9, 2:26 PM

|Sep 7| Corn / Harvest Moon |23:09| Sep 8, 4:39 AM

|Oct 7| Hunter’s Moon |13:48| Oct 7, 7:18 PM

|Nov 5| Beaver Moon |05:20| Nov 5, 10:50 AM

|Dec 5| Cold Moon |22:15| Dec 6, 3:45 AM

Best times to watch the Full Moon?