2020 on course to become hottest year in the history of mankind

2020 is on course to become one of three hottest years ever recorded in human history, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Since records began in 1850, the last six years leading upto 2020 have been the warmest, and 2020 is expected to break 2016’s mercury record, as highlighted in the 2020 State of the Global Climate report.

"2020 has, unfortunately, been yet another extraordinary year for our climate," said Petteri Taalas, WMO secretary-general.

The 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change intends to cap global warming below the two degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, which refers to the time period between 1850-1900. Additionally, countries are pursuing efforts to limit the increase to 1.5 C.

Also read: Climate change is making winter ice more dangerous

"The average global temperature in 2020 is set to be about 1.2 C above the pre-industrial level," Taalas said. "There is at least a one in five chance of it temporarily exceeding 1.5 C by 2024”, he WMO secretary-general added.

Even though 2020 is set to become the hottest year ever, it could change due to the minor difference among the hottest 3 years.

One all of the data is in, the course could change. In essence, the years between 2015-2020 are "likely to be the six warmest on record", according to the report. Taalas added that 2020 “saw new extreme temperatures on land, sea and especially in the Arctic”.

Also read: 93% Brazilians, 91% Indians perceive climate change as severe, survey reveals

"Wildfires consumed vast areas in Australia, Siberia, the US West Coast and South America, sending plumes of smoke circumnavigating the globe", the report added.

"Flooding in parts of Africa and southeast Asia led to massive population displacement and undermined food security for millions."