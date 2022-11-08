2019 Christchurch mosque attack: Gunman files appeal challenging his conviction, jail sentence

Brenton Tarrant, the Australian white supremacist who gunned down 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in New Zealand in 2019, has appealed challenging his convictions and jail time.

Tarrant, who is now 32, was jailed for life without parole in 2020 after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and a terrorism charge.

In New Zealand, the highest amount of punishment a convict can get is life imprisonment, as the country does not have the death penalty.

According to the Guardian, Tarrant has filed his petition against his convictions and sentence in New Zealand’s court of appeal.

His plea is currently being reviewed by the court as it was filed outside the legislated time frame. The grounds for appeal are not known, and the court is yet to decide on a hearing date.

Reacting to the development, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said he was attempting to "revictimise people".

Watch | Survivors, family members of victims of Christchurch shooting share their pain

“His is a name that shouldn't be repeated and I'm going to apply that same rule in commenting on his attempts to revictimise people. We should give him nothing,” Ardern told reporters.

Her government, as a policy, refuses to name Tarrant in an attempt to deprive him of providing a platform to spread his extremist views.

Tarrant, an Australian citizen, moved to New Zealand in 2017. Little is known about his past.

On March 15, 2019, Tarrant stormed into two mosques in the southern city of Christchurch armed with military-grade semi-automatic guns.

He livestreamed the attack on Facebook via a headcam and also published a 74-page manifesto on extremist forums.

(With inputs from agencies)

