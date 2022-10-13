18 Syrian Army soldiers killed, 27 wounded in worst terrorist attack 

At least 18 soldiers of the Syrian Army were killed and 27 wounded after a bomb detonated on the military bus near Damascus on Thursday.

"A military bus in the suburbs of Damascus was hit by a terrorist bombing using an explosive device that was planted previously, which led to the deaths of 18 soldiers," the official SANA news agency said.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, but it is believed that a jihadist organisation might be behind the ambush

