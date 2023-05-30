13 face trail over 2019 pro-democracy Hong Kong protests, 7 plead guilty

Seven people pleaded guilty to a rioting charge as a Hong Kong court on Monday began the trail of 13 people who stormed Hong Kong's legislature during pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The 13 accused were charged with rioting, an offence that can be punished by up to 10 years in jail.

Among the seven who entered guilty include former president of the University of Hong Kong's student union Althea Suen and pro-democracy activist Ventus Lau.

“I have never regretted my fight for freedom, justice and democracy ... my thoughts will remain free when I am in jail,” Althea Suen, who pleaded guilty, said in a Facebook message posted as the trial began, according to AFP news agency.

"In 2023, I am in Hong Kong, in prison, but my mind remains free," he added.

While the rest of the six who have not pleaded guilty will face additional charges of unlawful entry to the legislature and “criminal damage”, which carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. Trail expected to run for 44 days The six people who pleaded not guilty include actor Gregory Wong, and two reporters, Wong Ka-ho and Ma Kai Chung. Their trial is expected to run for 44 days.

“There is an end to all good and bad things,” Wong told reporters outside the court. “No matter what the outcome, I think it’s possible to be brave.”

Wong said he pleaded not guilty to the rioting charge because “I know how much I took part in and I am just telling the facts”.

He added that he hoped the defendants who pleaded guilty and have been remanded would not lose heart despite the recent tough years.

“We are still in this together,” he said. Protesters ran riot in 2019 The riot ensued on July 1 three years ago, as hundreds of protesters laid siege to Hong Kong's Legislative Council building following a protest march against a proposed extradition bill that would have allowed authorities to send individuals to mainland China for trial.

Furniture was broken, glasses smashed, and walls covered with graffiti, as the protesters ran riot in the Hong Kong legislature.

While many of the protesters fled the scene without being arrested, local police later identified scores of them, including some of the 13 now on trial.

The following day, the authorities launched one of the most brutal crackdowns during which they arrested over 10,000 people, effectively choking the 2019 protest movement, one of the biggest challenges to Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed government since the 1997 handover.

In 2020, Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong which outlawed most dissent and crushed the democracy movement.

Almost 2,900 people have been prosecuted on charges linked to the protests.

(With inputs from agencies)