Eleven people have lost their lives after a civilian plane crashed in eastern France, local authorities confirmed on Sunday (June 28). According to the prefecture, the pilot and 10 passengers, including five students and five instructors, aboard the plane lost their lives in the crash. Officials have urged the people to "strictly avoid" the area surrounding the airport in the town of Tomblaine.

Multiple media outlets reported that the aircraft was transporting a group participating in a skydiving excursion. Meanwhile, the country's Interior Ministry stated that Interior Minister Laurent Nunez was travelling to the crash site.

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The deceased are expected to be self-employed nurses from Nancy who were participating in their first skydiving experience, according to Thierry Pechey, president of the Meurthe-et-Moselle branch of the Order of Independent Nurses, who told BFMTV. "It would appear that the victims are self-employed nurses," he said.

Following the incident, authorities have also set up a medical and psychological support unit to assist the victims' families, who were at the site after the crash. Meanwhile, more information related to the incident is expected as the investigation progresses.

Chopper crash in Saudi Arabia

In a similar incident, 14 people who boarded a helicopter have died after the chopper crashed in Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura on Sunday, according to the Saudi state news agency. The chopper is said to have belonged to Aramco, a Saudi oil giant. The cause of the helicopter crash is yet to be known, as an investigation is underway.

According to preliminary investigations, all the deceased are Saudi citizens. The Ministry of Energy has extended its condolences to the family members of those killed in the crash.