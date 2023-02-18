Over 100 minors illegally employed in hazardous conditions, US firm fined $1.5 million

A slaughterhouse cleaning firm in the United States illegally employed over 100 children at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states where they used caustic chemicals to clean razor-sharp saws, and other high-risk equipment, the US Department of Labour said on Friday (February 17). Packers Sanitation Services Inc. has paid $1.5 million in civil money penalties for violating rules. A total of 102 minors - between the age of 13 and 17 years - were employed by the firm in hazardous occupations. They also worked in overnight shifts. At least three minors suffered injuries at work, federal investigators said.

"One of the nation’s largest food safety sanitation services providers has paid $1.5 million in civil money penalties after the US Department of Labour’s Wage and Hour Division found the company employed at least 102 children – from 13 to 17 years of age – in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states," read an official statement by the government department. The firm provides cleaning services under contract to some of the largest meat and poultry producers in the US. The federal investigation was carried out between August and December last year.

Solicitor of Labour Seema Nanda, responding to the probe, said: “The Department of Labour made it absolutely clear that violations of child labour laws will not be tolerated. No child should ever be subject to the conditions found in this investigation. The courts have upheld the department’s rightful authority to execute federal court-approved search warrants and compelled this employer to change their hiring practices to ensure compliance with the law."

Also read: Korean auto giant Hyundai investigating child labour violations in its US supply chain

"Let this case be a powerful reminder that all workers in the United States are entitled to the protections of the Fair Labour Standards Act and that an employer who violates wage laws will be held accountable," she further added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE