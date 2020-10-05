10% of the global population may have been infected by the virus: WHO

World Health Organizations emergencies director Michael Ryan said today that "about 10 per cent of the global population may have been infected by coronavirus".

Watch:

Amid the rising number of cases worldwide, WHO's Michael Ryan said that infection levels varied "from urban to rural, it varies between different groups," but warned that "what it does mean is that the vast majority of the world remains at risk".

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that it is a "wake-up call for all of us."

At least 35 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with over 1 million deaths.

"We must all look in the mirror and ask what we can do better," Tedros said.

"We're not on the wrong path. We're on the right path, but we need to go faster," the WHO chief said while asserting that the UN health body had acted swiftly after received news of the virus and had and declared the highest level of alert on January 30.

"Ten months ago, this virus was completely unknown to the world," the WHO chief said, adding,"We have now published more than 400 guidance documents for individuals, communities, schools, businesses, industries, health workers, health facilities and governments."

"WHO doesn’t have the mandate or the capacity to do everything," he said, although he informed that it is positioned to coordinate the global response against the virus.