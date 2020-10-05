India gives 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to 'friendly' Myanmar to help fight COVID-19

As part of India's contribution to help "friendly neighbour" Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19, Army chief Gen.

M M Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday handed over 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

Gen. Naravane and Shringla are here on a two-day visit from Sunday to Myanmar with an aim to further expand ties in a range of areas including connectivity, defence and security.

The Indian Army chief and the Foreign Secretary along with Ambassador of India to Myanmar, Saurabh Kumar, called on Suu Kyi at Naypyitaw on Monday during which they discussed important bilateral issues, the Indian embassy tweeted.

"As part of India's contribution to help a friendly neighbour Myanmar fight against COVID-19", General Naravane and Shringla handed over 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to Suu Kyi, it said in another tweet.

The intravenous antiviral drug, Remdesivir, is used to treat COVID-19.

US President Donald Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is also being administered Remdesivir.

The visit by Gen. Naravane and Shringla to Myanmar assumes significance as it comes in the midst of the Indian Army's bitter border standoff with the Chinese military in eastern Ladakh as well restrictions on foreign visits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is Gen. Naravane's first visit to any foreign country after he took charge as the Chief of Army Staff on December 31 last year.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-km-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.