/1 American, 6 Ukrainians arrested in India for plotting terror activities

Seven foreign nationals, including six Ukrainian nationals and one from the United States has been arrested on charges of plotting terror activities against India. They were arrested after multiple NIA teams launched a coordinated operation last week under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with other relevant sections.



Following the arrest, an FIR was filed on Friday evening, detaining a US national at Kolkata airport and three Ukrainians each at airports in Lucknow and Delhi by the Bureau of Immigration. Citing the source, the Indian Express reported that the accused had entered India on valid visas, but set foot into Mizoram without the mandatory Restricted Area Permit.



“From there, they crossed into Myanmar, where they reportedly met ethnic groups hostile to India. Investigations also uncovered that multiple consignments of drones from Europe were delivered by them in Mizoram,” the source said, the Indian Express reported.

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Illegal transportation of drones from Europe to Myanmar via India

The suspects were brought to Delhi and presented before a duty magistrate on Saturday, who initially sent them to three days’ custody. On Monday, their custody was extended again until March 27, granting an additional 11 days. The NIA alleged that the group was planning terror attacks, with their activities raising concerns over cross-border threats.



“The aspects of collection of evidence, unearthing criminal conspiracy, identification of co-accused persons and analysis of mobile data of accused persons, are such that police custody of accused persons is justified,” Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma of Patiala House Court said in his order.



The investigative agency confirmed that the accused were involved in illegally transporting large consignments of drones from Europe to Myanmar through India for use by ethnic armed groups. These groups were also allegedly aiding banned Indian insurgent outfits by supplying weapons, other terror equipment and training.