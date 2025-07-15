/‘Zelensky shouldn’t target Moscow’: Trump says after reports claim he asked Ukraine to target Russia

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jul 15) said that Ukraine should not target Moscow. This comes after reports suggesting that the US president had encouraged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to strike the Russian capital during a phone call between the two leaders on July 4. However, in a recent development, Trump told reporters at the White House that Zelensky “shouldn’t” target Moscow.

The Financial Times earlier reported, citing sources, that Trump asked, “Volodymyr, can you hit Moscow? Can you hit St Petersburg too?” Zelensky is said to have replied, “Absolutely. We can if you give us the weapons.” The report further added that the US president suggested that it was part of a plan to “make them [Russians] feel the pain” and pressure President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.

When asked by the reporters about the report, Trump said that “No, he shouldn’t target Moscow.” The US president was also asked whether he was willing to supply long-range missiles to Ukraine, to which he responded, “No, we’re not looking to.”

The report by the media outlet claimed that the alleged conversation between the US and Ukrainian leaders happened on July 4 during a phone call. It further added that Trump discussed sending US-made ATACMS missiles to Kyiv.

Before returning to the White House, Trump had vowed to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine within a day. However, now he is “disappointed” in Putin, who has rejected calls for a ceasefire and kept attacking Ukraine as if the talks “didn’t mean anything”.

Earlier, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the Financial Times report, saying that the paper was “notorious for taking words wildly out of context to get clicks.”