/'You're sick': Erika Kirk calls out internet ghouls hunting high-res video of Charlie Kirk assassination

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Dec 11, 2025, 12:33 IST | Updated: Dec 11, 2025, 12:33 IST
File photo: C.E.O. and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA Erika Kirk wipes away tears Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Erika Kirk blasted people who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s killing, calling them “sick” and saying the internet has dehumanised basic empathy. Speaking at a town hall, she urged critics to remember he was “a human being” and told them to explain their cruelty to her young daughter.

Erika Kirk, the wife of American right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk, has a blunt message for people who tried to justify the killing of her husband: "You're sick." Speaking during a CBS News town hall, she slammed people who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death, and said, "He's a human being."

Internet dehumanising people

Kirk said she was stunned by the online reactions from those who celebrated or mocked his death. "You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter."

She said some people had even sought out high-resolution footage of the shooting. "You want to watch in high-res the video of my husband being murdered, and laugh, and say he deserves it?" she said. "There's something very sick in your soul, and I'm praying that God saves you."

Watch what she said here:

The widow added that the internet has "dehumanised" people to the point where cruelty feels casual. At the event, Kirk also spoke about the rise in political violence, addressed conspiracy theories that circulated after her husband's killing, and reflected on the moment she publicly forgave the shooter. Just days after Charlie Kirk's assassination, speaking during a memorial service, Erika told the crowd "That young man, I forgive him," referring to her husband's accused killer, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson.

Charlie Kirk assassination

Charlie Kirk, a father of two and founder of the right-wing group Turning Point USA, was shot dead on a Utah college campus on 10 September 2025, sparking outrage among conservatives. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson has been charged with fatally shooting Kirk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, during a public event at a Utah university campus. Kirk, a father of two, used his audiences on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to build support for conservative talking points, including strong criticism of the transgender rights movement.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

