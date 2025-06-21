/'YOU'RE IN DANGER': Trump warns reporters when asked about Israel-Iran war

Israel-Iran war: US President Donald Trump in a stark warning to a group of reporters, said that they were "in danger". This happened when the president was being asked questions about the Israel-Iran war after he gave himself a "two-week" deadline to decide on joining Israel in attacking Iran.

The reporters were asking Trump questions at an airfield in New Jersey about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

“Are you worried Iran’s proxies would wage terror attacks against American targets abroad if you order military action?” a reporter asked the US president.

“We’re always concerned about that, and we have to take them out and be very strong,” Trump responded.

'You're even in danger'

The US president continued saying, "You’re even in danger talking to me right now. Do you know that? You are in danger talking to me right now, so I should probably get out of here. But you guys are actually in danger. Can you believe it?”

Trump will be making a decision on joining Israel in attacking Iran or not, in two weeks as the war between Israel and Iran has continued for more than a week now. During the White House briefing, spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Trump will “make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks.”

"Based on the fact that there's a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision whether or not to go within the next two weeks," Trump said in a statement read out by his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

Meanwhile, an Israeli official on Thursday told The Times of Israel that it expects that US President Donald Trump will join the strikes against Iran’s nuclear program.

“The expectation is that they join, but no one is pushing them,” says the official. “They have to make their own decision.”