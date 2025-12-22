/‘You have blood on your hands’: Man arrested after he yells at Australian PM Albanese at Bondi vigil — VIDEO

Australian police arrested an angry protester on Sunday night after he yelled ‘you have blood on your hands’ at the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a public vigil for the victims of the Bondi Beach massacre. The incident took place at the “Light over Darkness” vigil in Bondi, held to commemorate those who died during the terror attack on December 14.

Witnesses stated that Albanese faced multiple heckling and boos before, during and after the ceremony. As per the report in JFEED, a man shouted an accusation while the prime minister attended the vigil, leading police to step in. The man was detained and arrested soon after his act.

No allegations of threats or attempted physical violence

Meanwhile, Police said there were no allegations of threats or attempted physical violence, and there were no signs of weapons involvement. Authorities have also not publicly disclosed the exact charges filed against the man.

The arrest occurred against the backdrop of tight security following the Bondi massacre, which left 15 people dead and dozens injured during a Hanukkah celebration. Police across New South Wales have since boosted their presence at public events, especially those attended by political leaders.

The episode has drawn attention as it unfolded at a memorial gathering and involved a verbal allegation aimed at the prime minister, rather than any physical disruption or violence. As of Monday, authorities had not disclosed the man’s identity, whether charges would be laid, or details of a potential court appearance.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, has announced a sweeping review of intelligence and law enforcement procedures in the lead-up to the Bondi Beach attack. The development aimed at assessing whether agencies possess adequate powers to keep the public safe.