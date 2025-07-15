/‘Willing to work with India to resolve conflicts, differences’: China’s foreign minister Wang Yi

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that India and China should trust rather than suspect each other and cooperate rather than compete with each other, and added that Beijing is willing to work with India to handle conflicts and differences properly. Wang Yi made the statements in a conversation with India’s External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in Beijing on Monday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Jaishankar also stressed at the meeting that “differences should not become disputes, nor should competition ever become conflict”.

The Chinese minister expressed his country’s willingness to “safeguard the multilateral trading system” and thus ensure “stability of the global production and supply chain with India”.

Wang Yi’s comments come in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff policies for his ‘America First’ approach.

‘India and China should trust, not suspect, cooperate, not compete’

“India and China should trust rather than suspect each other and cooperate rather than compete with each other,” news agency Reuters reported citing Wang Yi.

He added that the essence of the India-China equation lay in mutual success and reportedly told Jaishankar that both countries should make long-term plans.

“China and India should adhere to the direction of good-neighbourliness and friendship, and find a way for mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation,” the Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported.

Earlier, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Wang Yi and said the relationship requires a “far-seeing approach”.

He said that ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Russia’s Kazan in October 2024, the ties between the countries have improved.

Jaishankar said representatives of the two countries have met each other at international events, and he expects that such meetings can take place in India and China itself. Both the countries have completed 75 years of diplomacy with each other, he underlined.

Jaishankar brings up border issue

In his opening remarks at the meet, Jaishankar also raised the border issue, a point of contention between the two countries. He said ties between India and China have improved in the last nine months as a result of the “resolution of friction along the border”.

“This is the fundamental basis for mutual strategic trust,” he added.