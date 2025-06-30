/'Willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment': Harvard at risk of losing ALL federal funds after Trump admin accuses it of antisemitism

Harvard University is facing the threat of a complete loss of federal funding after a Trump administration task force found it failed to protect Jewish students from harassment and discrimination. The investigation concluded the Ivy League institution breached civil rights laws, putting its federal funding in jeopardy unless it makes immediate changes.

Antisemitic harassment allowed to “fester,” says federal probe

A letter sent to Harvard on Monday by a federal task force accused the university of being a “willful participant in anti-Semitic harassment of Jewish students, faculty, and staff.” The investigators said campus officials failed to address growing concerns over antisemitism, allowing it to thrive in Cambridge.

The findings mean Harvard has violated federal civil rights laws that require universities to protect students from discrimination based on race or national origin. According to the Associated Press, the letter warned that “failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources.”

Harvard already lost $2.6 billion in federal funds

Even before the release of the investigation, the Trump administration had already cut off more than $2.6 billion in federal funding to Harvard. The funding freeze followed Harvard’s rejection of Trump’s demands for widespread reforms in university hiring practices, governance, and admissions policies.

Foreign students ban deepens conflict

Tensions escalated further when Trump moved to ban Harvard from enrolling international students, revoking the university’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program. As a result, new foreign students were blocked from joining Harvard, and existing ones faced either transferring or losing their legal immigration status.

Trump defended the move by arguing that foreign enrolment was keeping American students out of top schools. “I think they should have a cap of maybe around 15%, not 31%,” he said. “We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools, but they can’t get in because we have foreign students there.”

Harvard fights back in court

In response, Harvard filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, calling the ban on foreign students unconstitutional and politically motivated. The university accused the administration of using student visa powers as retaliation for refusing to follow its political demands.

Settlement talks underway

Earlier this month, Trump suggested that Harvard may be softening its stance and entering negotiations with his administration. “They have acted extremely appropriately during these negotiations, and appear to be committed to doing what is right,” he wrote on Truth Social.