'Will mitigate disasters': China on Yarlung Zangbo dam, 'water bomb' fear

China said on Wednesday that its hydroelectric power project, billed as the world's largest ever, on the Yarlung Zangbo river is within the country's sovereignty, and that it will help mitigate natural disasters. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the project aims to improve people's lives. He claimed the project won't adversely impact downstream regions.

"To build the hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River is fully within China's sovereignty. The project aims to speed up clean energy development, improve local people's lives, and proactively respond to climate change. China acts with a high sense of responsibility in harnessing cross-border rivers, and has rich experience in hydropower projects," he said.

He said the authorities are adhering to the highest national industrial standards in the construction of the dam.

"The planning, design, and construction of this newly announced project strictly follow the highest national industrial standards. The project puts a lot of emphasis on all-around ecological conservation, stays away from multiple environmentally sensitive areas, and vows to preserve the original ecosystem to the largest extent possible," he said.

He further said that the project, once completed, will help in disaster reduction.

"The project, once completed, will help prevent and mitigate disasters along the entire Yarlung Zangbo River, and will not adversely affect downstream regions. China is engaged in cooperation with downstream countries on sharing hydrological data, flood prevention, and disaster reduction. We have had necessary communication with them on the project, and will continue enhancing cooperation for the benefit of all people along the river basin," he said.

Earlier this month, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the project could pose an existential threat to India.