/'Will be here probably longer than Trump': Ilhan Omar says Trump's obsession with her is ‘creepy’

US Congresswoman Ilham Omar has reacted to the remarks made by US President Donald Trump, saying that she will probably be there longer than the American president. Her response came after the rumours that Omar was being deported to Somalia. She said Trump's obsession with her was creepy. "I hope he gets the help he desperately needs," she said.

This was after Trump said, “We’re going to go the wrong way if we keep taking in garbage into our country. Ilhan Omar is garbage. She’s garbage. Her friends are garbage."

“These aren’t people that work. These aren’t people that say, ‘Let’s go, come on. Let’s make this place great.’ These are people that do nothing but complain. They complain, and from where they came from, they got nothing,” she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Earlier, Trump repeated his baseless claim that she married her brother to get entry into America. The American president posted on Truth Social and alleged that Omar entered the US illegally and called her "the worst Congressman/woman" in the US. He also made remarks on the Muslim congresswoman's hijab.

"Ilhan Omar, always wrapped in her swaddling hijab, and who probably came into the USA illegally in that you are not allowed to marry your brother, does nothing but hatefully complain about our country, its Constitution, and how badly she is treated," Trump said.

He further called Somalia a "decadent, backward, and crime-ridden nation".

Earlier to this, in September, Trump posted on Truth Social saying, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence."

"Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," he added.

Did she marry her brother?