Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Blood of American soldiers...’: Iran issues chilling warning to US, Israel over Persian Gulf islands

‘Blood of American soldiers...’: Iran issues chilling warning to US, Israel over Persian Gulf islands

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Mar 12, 2026, 15:50 IST | Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 16:15 IST
‘Blood of American soldiers...’: Iran issues chilling warning to US, Israel over Persian Gulf islands

In this handout picture provided by Ithe Islamic Consultative Assembly News Agency (ICANA), Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, dressed in an IRGC uniform, chairs a session in Tehran on February 1, 2026, Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned the United States and Israel that Iran will “abandon all restraint” if its Gulf islands are attacked, as the West Asia war intensifies.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Thursday (Mar 12) warned the United States and Israel, saying that Tehran will “abandon all restraint” if its islands in the Gulf are attacked. This comes as tensions continue to rise in West Asia as the US and Israel continue strikes on Iran, with Tehran targeting multiple American and Israeli targets across the Gulf and several ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Homeland or Death! Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. "We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders.

The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

It was not immediately clear exactly which islands he was referring to. According to an Axios report, citing US officials, capturing Kharg was among the considerations as the Iran war expands in West Asia.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.

In a recent declaration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 11) claimed victory in the war with Iran, without providing any evidence to support his remarks. “Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” he said.

Trending Stories

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (Mar 12) has set three conditions to end the raging war. In a first statement on ending war, Pezeshkian said, “The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int’l guarantees against future aggression.”

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

About the Author

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

Share on twitter

Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

Trending Topics