Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Thursday (Mar 12) warned the United States and Israel, saying that Tehran will “abandon all restraint” if its islands in the Gulf are attacked. This comes as tensions continue to rise in West Asia as the US and Israel continue strikes on Iran, with Tehran targeting multiple American and Israeli targets across the Gulf and several ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“Homeland or Death! Any aggression against soil of Iranian islands will shatter all restraint,” Ghalibaf wrote on X. "We will abandon all restraint and make the Persian Gulf run with the blood of invaders.

The blood of American soldiers is Trump’s personal responsibility.”

It was not immediately clear exactly which islands he was referring to. According to an Axios report, citing US officials, capturing Kharg was among the considerations as the Iran war expands in West Asia.

On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.

In a recent declaration, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Mar 11) claimed victory in the war with Iran, without providing any evidence to support his remarks. “Let me say we’ve won. You know, you never like to say too early that you won. We won. We won, in the first hour it was over, but we won,” he said.

On the other hand, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday (Mar 12) has set three conditions to end the raging war. In a first statement on ending war, Pezeshkian said, “The only way to end this war—ignited by the Zionist regime & US—is recognising Iran’s legitimate rights, payment of reparations, and firm int’l guarantees against future aggression.”