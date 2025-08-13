/'Welcome to...': Israel faces backlash after minister posts videos of taunting detained flotilla activists; global leaders condemn Tel Aviv | WATCH

Itamar Ben-Gvir faced widespread international criticism on Wednesday (May 20) after posting a video showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads pressed to the ground. The footage, uploaded to X by the far-right Israeli minister, emerged shortly after Israeli forces intercepted several flotilla vessels at sea and detained hundreds of foreign activists at the southern Israeli port of Ashdod. The video, captioned "Welcome to Israel", shows dozens of activists kneeling while restrained. The Israeli national anthem can reportedly be heard playing in the background during parts of the footage.

The video also appears to show Ben Gvir waving an Israeli flag and taunting the detained activists. The footage sparked swift global backlash and criticism from senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar. US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee condemned the footage, describing it as ‘despicable actions’. "Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was a stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed the dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.

European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticised the Israeli minister, stating that "no one should be punished for defending humanity". France said it had summoned the Israeli ambassador over Ben Gvir’s "unacceptable actions", while Spain condemned the "monstrous" treatment of activists and summoned Israel’s chargé d'affaires in protest. Belgium also summoned the Israeli ambassador, calling the footage ‘deeply disturbing’. Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was ‘appalled and shocked’ by the images and called for the immediate release of the detainees, including the sister of President Catherine Connolly. Meanwhile, Turkey accused Ben Gvir of having once again openly demonstrated to the world the violent and barbaric mentality of the Netanyahu government.

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'Disgraceful display'

Ben Gvir’s conduct also angered Netanyahu, who said that the minister’s behaviour toward the activists was 'not in line with Israel's values and norms'. "I have instructed the relevant authorities to deport the provocateurs (activists) as soon as possible," Netanyahu said in a statement. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar criticised Ben Gvir on X, saying he had knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display, and not for the first time. Ben Gvir defended his actions and rejected the criticism. "I am proud to be the minister in charge of the organisations that operate today against those supporters of terror."

"Yes, there will be all sorts of pictures that Gideon Saar does not like, but I think they are a great source of pride," he added during remarks in parliament. Around 50 vessels operating under the Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Turkey last week in an effort to challenge Israel’s blockade of the Gaza Strip. The latest mission followed another flotilla interception by Israeli forces last month. Israeli authorities said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were heading toward Israel. At the same time, the rights organisation Adalah reported that several detainees had already been transferred to Ashdod and were being held there.

Hamas, whose October 7, 2023, attack on Israel triggered the ongoing Gaza war, said the footage demonstrated Israeli leaders’ "moral depravity and sadism".

Adalah also condemned the activists' treatment. "Israel is employing a criminal policy of abuse and humiliation against activists seeking to confront Israel's ongoing crimes against the Palestinian people," the organisation said after its lawyers visited the detention centre.

'Malicious scheme'

Israel’s foreign ministry dismissed the flotilla mission as a publicity campaign supporting Hamas. Netanyahu had earlier called the flotilla ‘a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza’. Israel has controlled access points into Gaza since imposing a blockade on the territory in 2007.