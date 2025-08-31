/‘We will reach them too’: IDF chief vows to eliminate Hamas leaders abroad

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Eyal Zamir, vowed Sunday to target the remaining Hamas leaders abroad after the military killed Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, in Gaza the day before. “In the Gaza Strip, yesterday we struck one of Hamas’s senior leaders, Abu Obeida. This is not the end, most of Hamas’s leadership is abroad, and we will reach them as well,” Zamir said. He was speaking during a situational assessment at the army’s Northern Command centre, said a statement released by the military.

Israel had also killed top Houthi leadership, including Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and his senior associates.

“The IDF is acting offensively, with initiative and operational superiority across all arenas and at all times,” Zamir said while reviewing intelligence and operational plans for the continuation of the Gaza campaign.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The strike on Hamas spokesman Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, more commonly known as Abu Obeida, “joins a series of significant IDF strikes in Yemen, Lebanon, Syria and other arenas,” Zamir said further, adding that “this is not the end.”

“The bulk of Hamas’s ruling leadership that remains is abroad, and we will reach them too,” he warned.

Israel assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in July 2024.

Referring to the IDF’s recent recovery of the mortal remains of slain hostages Idan Shtivi and Ilan Weiss, Zamir said, “We continue our efforts and operations to return all the hostages, both living and the fallen.”

Zamir thanked the reservists who will report for duty ahead of the security cabinet-approved plan “to deepen the fighting against Hamas” by conquering Gaza City in October and said, “The mission is not yet complete.”

He also promises security for citizens in the north, noting that some of the younger residents will return to school “for the first time since the start of the war” tomorrow and that the Northern Command “continues to strike and destroy threats in their early stages.”

Abu Obeida killed in Gaza airstrike

Israel declared on Sunday that notorious Hamas spokesman Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, alias Abu Obeida, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip a day earlier.

The IDF and Shin Bet earlier said that a strike had targeted a senior Hamas operative who was then identified as the spokesman of the terror group. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed on Sunday that the strike had been successful.

Katz wrote in a post on X that the spokesman “was sent to meet all the eliminated members of the axis of evil from Iran, Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen at the bottom of hell.”

“Soon, as the campaign over Gaza intensifies,” he promised, “he will meet many more of his partners in crime there—Hamas murderers and rapists.”