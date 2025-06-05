US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday (June 4) and banned 12 countries from entering the United States. He said the ban was necessary to protect the country from "foreign terrorists" and other security threats.

These are the countries that have been affected by the decision:

Afghanistan Myanmar Chad Congo Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Haiti Iran Libya Somalia Sudan Yemen

Moreover, the Trump administration has also imposed partial restrictions on people from seven other countries.

Here's the list:

Burundi Cuba Laos Sierra Leone Togo Turkmenistan Venezuela

'We will not allow...'

Donald Trump took to the social media platform X and wrote, "We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm."



The US president added that the list could be revised and that new countries could also be added to it.

When will the ban come into effect?

Trump's ban and restrictions will be effective from June 9, 2025, at 04:01 GMT, as reported by Reuters.

The effect of the full ban on 12 countries

As per the Trump administration, there will be a complete suspension of entry of all nationals irrespective of their visa type.

But, the lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, specific visa categories, and those serving US national interests, would be treated as an exception.

As per a press release by the White House, students, tourists, workers, and refugees would not be allowed to enter the US.



The effect of partial restrictions on 7 countries

In this category, people with specific visa types will be barred.

Visa types that will not be allowed: immigrant visas and nonimmigrant B-1 (business), B-2 (tourism), B-1/B-2, F (student), M (vocational), and J (exchange) visas.

But, other categories of visas like H-1B, diplomatic, etc, will be allowed.

Trump's previous bans on entering the US

During his first term in the White House, Trump imposed a ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations. The policy was upheld by the US apex court in 2018.

In 2021, former US president Joe Biden repealed the ban in 2021, calling it "a stain on our national conscience."