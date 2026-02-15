/'We’ve seen in dictatorships': Obama calls out 'rogue behaviour' of Trump's ICE agents, breaks silence on US president's 'ape video'

Former US President Barack Obama has broken his silence over the controversy faced by US President Donald Trump after he posted a video depicting ‍Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as apes. Obama praised American people stating that the majority find the behaviour deeply troubling, but he deplored the “lack of shame” from those in office. He did not name Trump in his response. The former Democratic president also criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ operation in Minnesota as dangerous and compared it to dictatorships.

What Obama said about monkey clip video by Trump?

On Saturday (Feb 14), Obama said, "It is true that it gets attention. It's true that it's a distraction…There's this sort of clown show that's happening in social media and on television…And what is true is that there doesn't seem to be any shame about this among people who used to feel like you had to have some sort of decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office, right? That's been lost." Trump faced widespread criticism over after the video was posted. It was later deleted with White House saying that one of its staffer ​"erroneously made the post." However, Trump said that he would neither fire the staffer nor apologise because he did not make a mistake. “No, I looked at the first part. It was really about voter fraud and the machines – how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people, generally they’d look at the whole thing but I guess somebody didn’t and they posted it. And then we deleted it," Trump told reporters. The video amplified the Republican US president’s false claims that his 2020 election defeat was the ​result of fraud. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt even described the row as “fake outrage.”

What Obama said about ICE?