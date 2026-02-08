/'Same excuse...': Trump's 2015 'intern' error post surfaces online amid backlash over Obama racist video controversy

A decade-old social media post by US President Donald Trump has resurfaced online amid widespread criticism over a video shared by him depicting ‍former Democratic US President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as apes. The old post was made on X (formerly Twitter) in which Trump said that one of his intern accidentally made the tweet. Users on X widely reshared it following the Obama video controversy, stating that Trump has been using the same kind of excuse since a decade. According to CNN, the resurfaced post dates back to October 2015, when Trump faced backlash for a retweet that mocked Iowa voters for supporting his then-rival Ben Carson in opinion polls.

In the present controversy, White House said that one of its staffer ​"erroneously made the post." However, Trump said that he neither fire the staffer nor apologise because he did not make a mistake. “No, I looked at the first part. It was really about voter fraud and the machines – how crooked it is, how disgusting it is. Then I gave it to the people, generally they’d look at the whole thing but I guess somebody didn’t and they posted it. And then we deleted it," Trump told reporters.