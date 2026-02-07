/Why Trump relies more on the B-2 bomber for US strikes against Iran than any other aircraft

US President Trump relies on the B-2 Spirit for strikes on Iran because it is the only aircraft that can carry the 30,000-pound GBU-57 bunker buster. Its stealth technology allows it to go into enemy airspace undetected, as proven during the 2025 strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.
The B-2 Spirit is the only operational aircraft in the US arsenal capable of carrying the GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP). This 30,000-pound (13,600 kg) bomb is essential for destroying targets buried deep underground, a capability no other fighter jet possesses.
Iran’s nuclear sites, like Fordow, are buried under mountains and reinforced with metres of concrete to survive airstrikes. The B-2’s GBU-57 bomb can penetrate up to 60 metres (200 feet) of earth and concrete before detonating, ensuring the total destruction of these fortified bunkers.
During the 2025 strikes, seven B-2 bombers flew directly into heavily defended Iranian airspace without being detected. Its 'flying wing' design and radar-absorbent coating give it the radar cross-section of a small bird, allowing it to bypass advanced surface-to-air missile systems.
For the Iran mission in 2025, the B-2s flew a 37-hour round trip directly from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. This unmatched range allows the US to strike anywhere in the world without needing permission to use bases in nearby countries.
While stealth fighters like the F-35 carry a small internal payload, the B-2 is a heavy lifter. It can carry up to 40,000 pounds of ordnance internally, allowing it to deliver multiple massive bunker busters in a single pass.
In the June 2025 strike, the B-2s dropped 14 GBU-57 bombs on the Fordow and Natanz facilities. President Trump later confirmed the strike 'obliterated' the sites, proving the B-2’s unique ability to decapitate a nuclear program in one night.
Despite the massive size of the aircraft, Iranian air defences remained silent until the bombs impacted. This proven ability to strike 'without the world knowing' makes the B-2 Trump's preferred weapon for high-stakes surprise attacks.