  • /'We shouldn’t even have an election': Trump brags about his achievements, sparks worries about mid term polls

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 16, 2026, 15:28 IST | Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 16:39 IST
US President Donald Trump

Story highlights

Historically, it has been seen that the ruling party has lost seats in the House during midterm elections. Recent polls also speak the same, giving and edge to the Democrats running for Congress.

US President Donald Trump has once again raised fears of the possibility of cancelling mid-term elections as in an interview to Reuters he said that his administration has accomplished so much in the past years that “we shouldn’t even have an election.” His statement on mid-term elections seems to stem from the fear of polls showing that Democrats are now favored to take back control of the House of Representatives in November.

“It's some deep psychological thing, but when you win the presidency, you don't win the midterms,” Trump said.

When asked about the interview Trump had with Reuters and what he said about the mid-terms elections to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, she said he was “joking” and “speaking facetiously.”

Historically, it has been seen that the ruling party has lost seats in the House during midterm elections. Recent polls also speak the same, giving and edge to the Democrats running for Congress in the 2026 midterm elections, according to The New York Times’ poll aggregator.

However, Trump is confident of a victory as earlier this month he said he’s expecting to “break records with the epic midterm victory that we're going to pull off.”

Amid statement from Trump about the mid-term polls, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said Democrats are prepared for the interference from Trump.

“Trump will do whatever it takes, and he has no honor and no credibility and no respect for law. But, we are prepared for it, and we believe we will succeed,” Schumer said this week to the Associated Press.

In the 30-minute interview with the outlet he not only spoke of his achievements but host of other issues, including Greenland.

