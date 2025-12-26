/‘We’ll be here all day and night’: Melbourne police pleads with person of interest in Rabbi car arson case to contact them

Days after the deadly terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah, a car with festive decoration was torched on Thursday (Dec 25). The car belonging to a local Rabbi had a ‘Happy Chanukah’ sign. The incident happened in Melbourne about 3 am on the day of Christmas, prompting his family to flee from their St Kilda East home as the unoccupied vehicle burned. The police have launched an investigation into the incident and identified a person of interest.
The arson attack has sparked strong criticism from the Jewish community in Australia, which has called the incident an “antisemitic attack”. Meanwhile, the Israeli Foreign Ministry has accused officials of “turning a blind eye to incitement”.
On Friday (Dec 26), investigators urged John Argento, a person of interest named in the arson attack, to contact the police. The 47-year-old has been described by the police as being 185 centimetres tall with a thin build, blue eyes and grey hair.