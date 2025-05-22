South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his Oval Office meeting with US President Donald Trump, in an apparent comment on the controversy surrounding the incoming $400 million jet "gift" from Qatar, quipped, "I'm sorry we don't have a plane to give you".

Ramaphosa made the "mic drop" comment as Trump berated him on the alleged "White Genocide".

‘Mic drop’ moment

Ramaphosa's apparent comment on Qatar's $400 million plane 'gift' to Trump has been labelled a "mic drop" moment by netizens, with many sharing videos of the interaction.

Responding to the South African president's comment, Trump, instead of taking offence, said, "If your country was offering the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it".

Turning the diplomatic setting into a stage for contention, Trump alleged that genocide was being committed against white people in Ramaphosa's country.

"You do allow them to take land, and then when they take the land, they kill the white farmer, and when they kill the white farmer, nothing happens to them," Trump claimed.

To back his claims, Trump even had his staff play a four-minute video, which he said showed Black South African politicians calling for the persecution of white people. Ramaphosa claimed that the politicians in the video belonged to the opposition.

Trump also showed news clippings that were supposed to back his claims; however, one actually featured a photo from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Death, death, death. Horrible death," said Trump.

Shocked initially, Ramaphosa remained calm as he disputed Trump's claims. Denying claims that the country confiscates land from white farmers under a land expropriation law signed in January that aims to redress the historical inequalities of apartheid rule.

"No, no, no, no...Nobody can take land," he said, insisting that most of the victims of South Africa's notoriously high crime rate were, in fact, Black people.