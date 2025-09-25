/'We are being DOXXED, HARASSED': Arkansas sisters who vandalised Charlie Kirk's memorial are raising money. Here's why

Two sisters is Arkansas, who were accused of trashing a Charlie Kirk memorial, have been fired from their jobs and are facing harassment. They are now asking for money to pay for their legal defence. Kerri and Kaylee Rollo were caught on camera vandalising the site in Bentonville. They were arrested and charged with damaging the Kirki memorial site. The video shows the women tearing off signs and kicking candles placed on the memorial. They can be heard saying Kirk "lived as he died - promoting violence." Kerri saw the camera and gestured indecently, shouting, "Record all you want." The police said there was also footage of Kaylee outside the Benton County Courthouse destroying the site. The sisters say they are being harassed and getting a lot of hate, and have also been fired from their jobs. Kerri worked at a restaurant called Bella's Table, which immediately distanced itself from her after she was arrested.

The sisters have now started a GoFundMe to raise $18,000 for their legal fees. They have titled the page - "FIGHT AGAINST F4CISM HELP PAY FOR OUR LEGAL FEES." Kaylee wrote on the page, "After the recent events, Charlie Kirk's death, my sibling and I are being doxxed online and my sibling was fired from their job. This is a direct violation of their First Amendment rights and is unconstitutional. This is unfortunate, but anything helps." She further added, "Please help my sibling while they look for another job and stand against the tyranny that is creeping into the country."

Kaylee also wrote, "WE HAVE BEEN THREATENED, DOXXED, HARASSED, AND FIRED." Meanwhile, the restaurant also issued a statement on the matter. It said, "We understand your outrage over this incident. The individual who defaced Charlie Kirk's memorial does not represent or define our company, nor the hard-working team that serves our community every day. This person's actions are not a reflection of our standards, values, or culture." It added that the restaurant was "addressing this matter internally with the seriousness".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

A woman claimed she kicked Kaylee out of her house

Meanwhile, a woman named Lacy Christian is now claiming that Kaylee was dating her son, but since the Charlie Kirk incident, she has kicked her out, as the two broke up. "Kaylee has lived in my home now for over a year, and I have never once cut her down or not allowed her to have the beliefs that she has. However, I will not allow someone living in my home to be OK or celebrate a murder," Christian wrote online.