/'War criminal': Hamas accuses Netanyahu of sabotaging Gaza ceasefire and planning ‘genocide’

Hamas has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately sabotaging Gaza ceasefire negotiations by pushing forward with plans to take full military control of the Strip. In a statement, the group said Netanyahu’s latest comments to Fox News revealed his true aim, to block a deal, sacrifice Israeli hostages, and serve his “personal interests and extremist ideological agendas.”

Hamas called Netanyahu a “war criminal wanted by the International Criminal Court” and described his actions as “a clear reversal of the course of negotiations.” “What the war criminal Netanyahu is planning is to continue his approach of genocide and displacement by committing more crimes against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip,” the group said.

“Netanyahu’s plans to expand the aggression confirm beyond a shadow of a doubt that he seeks to get rid of his prisoners and sacrifice them to serve his personal interests,” it added. Hamas warned that any expanded aggression would “not be a walk in the park” and urged the international community and Arab states to act. “We call on Arab and Islamic countries and the international community to condemn and reject these dangerous statements, and to take urgent action to halt the aggression and end the occupation,” Hamas said.

What did Netanyahu say?

Speaking to Fox News, Netanyahu said Israel intends to take control of the entire 26-mile Gaza Strip, but does not plan to govern it long-term. “We intend to,” he said when asked directly whether Israel would seize full control, adding, “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body.” The comments were made just before Israel’s security cabinet was expected to meet.

Why is this controversial?