/'Violently distorts the truth': Trump blasts fake news over Putin Alaska meeting; hints at 'BIG PROGRESS on Russia'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (August 17) blasted fake news media for violently distorting the truth when it comes to him. He stressed that the "fake news media" should talk about the six other wars which he claims has "stopped". The US president said that even if he got Russia to give up Moscow as part of their deal, the "fake news" would say that he made a very bad deal.

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA," Trump said in a Truth Social post on Sunday.

The US president stressed that there is nothing he could say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about him.

"It’s incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me," he further wrote in another post.

Trump then boasted that he had a "great meeting in Alaska" with Putin on "Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!"

He further hinted at "big progress" on Russia. This comes two days after Trump held a meeting with Putin in Alaska over the Russia-Ukraine war. The two leaders held a press conference following their meeting. However, no such conclusion was announced after their talks.

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT," Trump wrote.

Following the meeting with Putin, Trump called Zelensky and European leaders to brief them about his meeting with Putin. The Ukrainian president said that he had a “long and substantive” call with Trump, joined by European leaders, where “the main points” were covered.

The US described the Trump-Putin Alaska meeting as showing “great progress” but admitted no breakthrough was reached to end the war in Ukraine.