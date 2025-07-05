/‘Very unhappy’: Trump says Putin wants to 'just keep killing people,' hints at tough US sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jul 4) expressed his dissatisfaction with President Vladimir Putin and remarked he was "very unhappy" about his call with the Russian leader on the war in Ukraine. Trump commented that Putin just wanted to "keep killing people", and described the situation as "no good". Trump, while talking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said, “It's a very tough situation. I told you I was very unhappy with my call with President Putin. He wants to go all the way; just keep killing people, it's no good.” He also hinted that Moscow may face tough US sanctions.

Looming US sanctions on Russia

The US president, while talking about how he was "unhappy" with Putin, also hinted at his willingness to toughen sanctions against Russia, even as he has spent the last six months attempting to persuade the Russian president to end the war.

Referring to his conversations with Putin, Trump said that he may be expecting sanctions. "We talk about sanctions a lot," said the POTUS, adding, "He understands that it may be coming."

Trump, who in the past has been very critical of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he had a "very strategic call" with the leader of the war-torn nation on Friday. Amid mounting concerns in Kyiv over US military aid deliveries, Zelensky, as per AFP, earlier said that the two leaders have agreed to work to "strengthen" Ukraine's air defences after Moscow's largest drone and missile barrage in over three years of the war so far.