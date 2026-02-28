/‘Very dangerous people’: Trump boasts ‘beautiful B2 bombers’, demands ‘meaningful’ deal with Iran

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 27) called Iranians “very difficult” and “very dangerous” amid rising military tensions in the Middle East. The US president’s remarks come a day after Tehran and Washington held indirect talks in Geneva, which Iran described as “most intense so far”. However, the discussions failed to yield any breakthrough despite making “significant progress”. Oman has said that both sides have planned to engage in a more “detailed” manner with the next round of talks expected next week in Vienna.

“We have a big decision to make. You know that. Not easy. We have a very big decision to make. We have a country that’s been for 47 years blowing people’s legs off, arms off, and the face. They’ve been knocking out ships, killing people. Not only Americans, but lots of people,” Trump said while addressing a gathering in Texas.

The US president added that the US faces a “big decision” in talks with Iran. He added that any deal with Tehran must be “meaningful”.

