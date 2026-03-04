

In a post on X this Tuesday, Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif alleged that Zionist interests are driving the conflict involving Iran. He claimed the war is part of a strategic "agenda" to extend Israeli influence directly toward Pakistan’s borders. Asif further asserted that although Iran was open to reaching an agreement, the conflict was "imposed upon them" to facilitate this regional expansion.



Khawaja Asif further intensified his rhetoric by attributing every major conflict in the Islamic world since 1948 to "Zionist ideology." Additionally, he accused neighbouring nations Afghanistan, Iran, and India of coordinating a "joint single point agenda" specifically designed to destabilise Pakistan. “From the establishment of Israel on the land of Palestine until today, every catastrophe that has befallen the Islamic world, every war imposed upon it, will show the direct or indirect hand of Zionist ideology and the state.” Asif emphasised that Afghanistan, Iran, and India were sharing a “joint single point agenda” of enmity towards Pakistan.

“The joint single point agenda of Afghanistan, Iran, and India will then be enmity towards Pakistan, making our borders insecure, surrounding us with enemies from all sides, and turning Pakistan into a vassal state,” he added.

Asif called for national unity, urging Pakistanis to set aside political and religious differences to recognise what he described as a "conspiracy" by “eternal enemies.”

These remarks surface during a period of intense regional instability. Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have deteriorated following recent border skirmishes, while Kabul has simultaneously increased its diplomatic ties with India. Furthermore, the Middle East has entered a period of significant escalation following major US and Israeli strikes on Iran that resulted in the death of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, an event that has sparked heavy Iranian reprisals across the region.

