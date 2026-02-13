/'Defunct' Jaish, 'extinct' Lashkar: Why Pakistan’s diplomatic vocabulary is out of sync with reality

In the latest report by UN, Pakistan claimed that terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) is “defunct”. This isn’t the first time the country has made such claims in the past Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is “extinct”. There is an evident pattern in these admissions. And both these terrorist groups were in discussion in 2025. An off-shoot of LeT, The Resistance Front (TRF) was in involved in the dastardly attack in India’s Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives. These were people who were tourists exploring Kashmir’s Baisaran meadows with their families. From a young couple on their honeymoon to families on a vacation, they all lost their loved one. This incident numbed India and sent shock waves internationally.