/Are Afghanistan and Pakistan headed for a war? Here's what we know

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday (Feb 26) reached a boiling point with Islamabad carrying out airstrikes in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. The Afghan Taliban, meanwhile, announced that they have renewed attacks against Pakistani troops along their shared border. Are the two nations headed towards a war? Here's what we know.

Pakistan-Afghanistan headed towards a war?

Pakistan has already declared "open war" against Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities. On Friday (Feb 27) Pakistan's defence minister Khawaja Asif, in a post on X, said that Islamabad's "patience has reached its limit."

He noted that after NATO forces withdrew, Pakistan expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would prioritise the well-being of the Afghan people and regional stability. However, he claimed that instead, Afghanistan has become “a colony of India."

He added that while Islamabad "made every effort to keep the situation normal through direct means and through friendly countries," but "attempts are being made to target Pakistan with aggression".

"Now it is open war between us and you," he said, adding, "Now it will be ‘Dama Dam Mast Qalandar’.”

Asif also slammed the Taliban government for "depriving" its citizens of "basic human rights," he noted that the government "snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women."

Pakistan can ‘crush’ Afghanistan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a statement on Friday, said that his country's armed forces can "crush" aggressors. "Our forces have the full capability to crush any aggressive ambitions," Sharif said, according to the Pakistani government's X page. "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan armed forces," he said.

Iran offers to help 'facilitate dialogue' between Afghanistan and Pakistan