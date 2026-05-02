/‘Trusted partner’: Hanif Yusoof hails India-Sri Lanka relations at WION Global Innovation & Leadership Summit

Hanif Yusoof, Governor of the Western Province of Sri Lanka and Special Envoy of the President for Foreign Investment, on Saturday (May 2) highlighted the partnership between India and Sri Lanka while delivering his keynote address at the Zee Media and WION’s Global Innovation & Leadership Summit in Colombo. Hailing the relations between the two nations, Yusoof said that the two nations “do not coexist but grow together.” He also said that the ties between India and Sri Lanka were “written in the footsteps.”

“We, India and Sri Lanka, do not coexist but grow together. Sri Lanka has been more than an island, but always an Idea. A bridge between civilisations, the ties between India and Sri Lanka were written in the footsteps,” he said.

Yusoof added, “India is the great engine of the 21st century. India represents volume, while Sri Lanka represents velocity. India is the world’s greatest growth story, and Sri Lanka has the potential to become one of its strongest partners. Sri Lanka can emerge as one of the best strategic partnerships in the world, a place to build, a place to scale, and a strategic platform for global growth.”

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He further said that Sri Lanka can rise with India, not as a dependent nation but as a trusted partner and an extension of India’s strength. “Sri Lanka must be seen as a strategic platform for growth, innovation, and regional cooperation,” he said.

He further said that Sri offers India “proximity without complexity”. He added that Sri Lanka understands India not because we study India, but because we have grown alongside India in many ways.