/'Trump not stupid': What Russians said about his Atlanta talks with Vladimir Putin

After Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin's summit in Alaska, many Russians believe that it could pave the way for the end of fighting in Ukraine, which began with the Russian invasion in February 2022.

With the landing of Putin in the United States, the isolation of the Western countries of the Russian leader ended.

Russian pensioner Lyudmila said she was glued to the coverage of Vladimir Putin's trip to Alaska on Friday. She said it was impressiveand hoped that a deal could end the fighting.

Even though no conclusiveagreement was reached between the two leaders, she had said they would. She also had high hopes for Trump, the mercurial leader.

"I am sure, sure, they will reach an agreement because Trump... is not stupid," Lyudmila said.

"He understands our country has greatness and status," she added.

Vladimir Putin appeared confident in Alaska and asked Donald Trump to visit Russia.

"Next time, in Moscow," he said, exhibiting a rare use of English.

Lyudmila and other Muscovites AFP spoke to said they hoped it would happen. "We are waiting for it, we invite you!" she said.

Russian television projected the visit as a major diplomatic victory for Moscow.

Alexander, a teacher at an aviation institute, said Moscow and Donald Trump can find a common ground on Ukraine. However, the European Union leaders are dead set against the Russian position on Ukraine.

Ukraine and the EU leaders fear that Moscow and the US might strike a deal without them at the negotiating table.

The 39-year-old said the EU leaders will not change their position. "It will be a little harder with the Europeans," he said, adding that he welcomes dialogue with Donald Trump.

Vadim, a 35-year-old agriculture specialist, accused European leaders of being "hysterical" about the summit. He, however, was positive about the US-Russia engagement. "I really want to believe in this," he said.

"Everyone wants it," he added.

Vitaly Romanov was hopeful for Russia after the meeting.

"There is hope that something will go in the better direction, in favour of Russia, of the nation and the people who are fighting, and maybe it will all end," he said.