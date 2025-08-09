/'Trump needs love, has wounded inner child': Deepak Chopra's 2018 remark on Jimmy Fallon show resurfaces

In 2018, when Donald Trump was serving his first term in the White House, the wellness guru Deepak Chopra made an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show. He suggested that the American "needs love" because he has a "very wounded inner child." Now, the clip has resurfaced on the internet, suggesting that the advice still holds significance.

“He is constantly looking for validation. He was probably not good enough when he was a child. So, he always wants to be the best. ‘I am the best. I am the best. And if you do not agree with me, then you are fake news,'" Chopra said on the show.

At that time, the remark was treated merely as a criticism, but seven years later, when Trump had created massive chaos by imposing 50- per 50-per-cent tariff on India amid his 200 days in the White House for his second term, the advice seems logical and useful.

“You don’t need to break him down. He needs love,” Chpra had suggested in the 2018 interview. “If the whole country got together and said, ‘Donny, we love you,’ he’d cool down," he added in his suggestion.

Chpra said that the American president might be a victim of chronic inflammation, which raises the risk for everything "from Alzheimer’s disease to cardiovascular disease to autoimmune disease." “He needs a little healing. He needs love, empathy, compassion, joy," the guru suggested.

Trump LOVES two things most - tariff and Nobel Peace Prize

Amid the chaos around Donald Trump's tariff imposed on India, former Indian diplomat Rakesh Sood said that the American president loves two things the most: tariffs and the Nobel Peace Prize. He hinted that Trump's moibe must be a prize India has to pay for not endorsing him for the peace prize, as done by Benjamin Netanyahu. Talking to the news agency ANI, Sood said, "There are two things that President Trump loves - One is tariffs, and the second is the Nobel Peace Prize, so he will do anything to get to the bottom of these two."

The former diplomat said that Trump many a time claimed credit for the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor, but India did not give any importance to his claims. "We've not given him comfort on the Nobel, so I guess we are facing the tariffs. We'll see how we deal with it," Sood said.

Trump and his love for peace prize

Trump has been repeatedly endorsed for the Nobel Prize. In 2024, he was endorsed by his party's leader, Buddy Carter, for his efforts in brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Pakistan also nominated him for his alleged role in establishing peace between India and Pakistan during a cross-border crisis. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been named a war criminal by the UN for his occupation in Gaza, nominated Trump for the peace prize.